Dublin Skillet
Breakfast All Day
Omelettes
- 1. Plain Omelette$13.90
- 2. Ham Omelette$15.90
- 3. Bacon Omelette$15.90
- 4. Denver Omelette$15.90
- 5. Spanish Omelette$15.40
- 6. Ham & Pineapple Omelette$15.90
- 7. Onion Omelette$14.90
- 8. Mushroom Omelette$15.90
- 9. Turkey Omelette$15.90
- 10. Avocado Omelette$15.90
- 11. Ham, Mushroom, Onion Omelette$17.90
- 12. Fresh Spinach Omelette$15.90
- 13. Sausage Omelette$15.90
- 14. Linguisa Omelette$15.90
- 15. Shrimp Omelette$18.00
- 16. Turkey Avocado & Spinach Omelette$17.90
- 17. Ham, Onion, Bell Pepper, Pineapple Omelette$17.90
- 18. Linguisa, Mushroom, Tomato Omelette$17.90
- 19. Bacon, Tomato, Mushroom Omelette$17.90
- 20. Ham, Mushroom, Tomato, Onion Omelette$18.40
- 21. Linguisa, Onion, Tomato, Mushroom Omelette$18.40
- 22. Turkey, Avocado, Bell Pepper Omelette$18.40
- 23. Turkey & Spinach Omelette$16.90
- 24. Spinach & Bacon Omelette$16.90
- 25. Fresh Spinach, Onion, Italian Sausage Omelette$18.40
- 26. Ham, Avocado, Bacon Omelette$17.40
- 27. Green Chile & Onion Omelette$16.90
- 28. Ham & Mushroom Omelette$16.90
- 29. Bacon & Mushroom Omelette$16.90
- 30. Bacon & Avocado Omelette$16.90
- 31. Bacon, Avocado, Fresh Spinach & Mushroom Omelette$18.40
- 32. Avocado & Mushroom Omelette$16.90
- 33. Bacon, Ham & Linguisa Omelette$17.90
- 34. Italian Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato Omelette$18.40
- 35. Bell Pepper & Italian Sausage Omelette$16.90
- 36. Green Chile, Chives, Italian Sausage Omelette$17.90
- 37. Green Chile, Mushrooms, Tomato, Italian Sausage Omelette$18.40
- 38. Tomato, Onion, Potatoes Omelette$16.90
- 39. Taco Omelette$16.90
- 40. Chili Beans & Cheddar Cheese Omelette$16.90
- 41. Zucchini, Green Chile, Mushroom, Tomato Omelette$17.90
- 42. Mushroom, Onion, Zucchini, Tomato Omelette$17.90
- 43. Shrimp & Avocado Omelette$19.90
- 44. Veggie Omelette$16.75
Fresh spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and tomato
Fresh spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and tomato
- Mexico Omelette$16.90
Combination of scrambled eggs, ham or linguisa and cheese rolled in tortillas covered with Spanish sauce, served with hash browns or country potatoes and sour cream
Combination of scrambled eggs, ham or linguisa and cheese rolled in tortillas covered with Spanish sauce, served with hash browns or country potatoes and sour cream
Special Breakfast
- Two Eggs, Any Style with Choice of Protein$15.15
Hash browns or country potatoes, toast
Hash browns or country potatoes, toast
- Two Eggs with 1/3 lb Hamburger$15.65
- Twos Eggs with Linguisa$15.65
- Two Eggs with Corned Beef Hash$15.40
- Two Eggs with Chicken Fried Steak$16.65
- One Egg, Any Style$13.15
With hash browns or country potatoes, toast
With hash browns or country potatoes, toast
- Two Eggs and Toast$13.15
- Two Eggs$13.40
With hash browns or country potatoes and toast
With hash browns or country potatoes and toast
- Two Plus Two$13.65
Two eggs and choice of two sausages or two strips of bacon or one slice of ham, toast
Two eggs and choice of two sausages or two strips of bacon or one slice of ham, toast
- Two Plus Two with 1/3lb Hamburger$14.15
- Two Plus Two with Linguisa$14.15
- Diced Ham and Eggs$16.90
Three eggs scrambled with ham and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and toast
Three eggs scrambled with ham and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and toast
- Silver Special$14.40
2 pancakes 1 fresh ranch egg, 2 bacon or 1 sausage
2 pancakes 1 fresh ranch egg, 2 bacon or 1 sausage
- Skillet Special$13.65
2 fresh ranch eggs and 4 pancakes
2 fresh ranch eggs and 4 pancakes
- Gold Special$16.15
2 fresh ranch eggs, 2 ham, 4 bacon or 3 sausage & 6 pancakes
2 fresh ranch eggs, 2 ham, 4 bacon or 3 sausage & 6 pancakes
- Gold Special with Linguisa$16.40
- Six Delicious Pancakes$13.05
A breakfast treat
A breakfast treat
- Short Stack Pancakes$11.00
- 2 Pancakes$9.00
- Waffle & Chicken$18.15
Until 2 pm
Until 2 pm
- Waffle$12.90
Fresh baked. Served until 2 pm
Fresh baked. Served until 2 pm
- Waffle with Choice of Protein$14.65
- Waffle with Chicken Fried Steak$17.65
- French Toast$13.15
6 halves
6 halves
- Half Order French Toast$13.90
With 2 bacon strips or sausage links and 2 eggs. No waffle after 3:00 p.m
With 2 bacon strips or sausage links and 2 eggs. No waffle after 3:00 p.m
- Half Order Waffle$13.90
With 2 bacon strips or sausage links and 2 eggs. No waffle after 3:00 p.m
With 2 bacon strips or sausage links and 2 eggs. No waffle after 3:00 p.m
- Biscuit, Gravy and 3 Sausage Patties$11.15
- 1 Pancake$5.00
- 1/2 French Toast$8.00
- 1/2 Waffle$8.00
Scrambles
- Mayleena Scramble$17.90
3 egg scramble with chorizo, spinach, onions, tomato, country potatoes, jack cheese and tortillas
3 egg scramble with chorizo, spinach, onions, tomato, country potatoes, jack cheese and tortillas
- Bodhi Scramble$17.50
3 eggs scrambled with onion, zucchini, tomato, avocado, country potatoes and jack cheese served with toast
3 eggs scrambled with onion, zucchini, tomato, avocado, country potatoes and jack cheese served with toast
- Kaylee Scramble$17.90
3 eggs scrambled with bacon, spinach, onion, avocado, hash browns, and cheddar cheese. Served with toast
3 eggs scrambled with bacon, spinach, onion, avocado, hash browns, and cheddar cheese. Served with toast
Side Orders
- Linguisa$8.25
- Ham$7.00
- Bacon$7.00
- Sausage$7.00
- 1 Egg$3.55
Each
Each
- Oatmeal$9.50
Served with milk and butter
Served with milk and butter
- Oatmeal With Toast$10.50
Served with toast
Served with toast
- Corned Beef Hash$8.25
- Chicken Fried Steak$9.50
- Cottage Cheese$6.00
- Toast$4.30
White, wheat, rye, sourdough, English muffins, or biscuits
White, wheat, rye, sourdough, English muffins, or biscuits
- Hash Browns$5.50
- Country Potatoes$5.50
- Biscuits and Gravy$8.25
- Cold Cereal$8.50
- Half Avocado$2.50
- Whole Avocado$4.50
- Jalapinos$2.40
- Sour Cream$2.40
- Grilled Onion$2.00
- 2 Eggs$6.10
- Hamburger patty$6.50
Glorified Breakfasts
- Linguisa & Three Fresh Eggs$16.65
- New York Steak & Three Fresh Eggs$19.90
- 1/2 Lb. Burger Steak & Three Fresh Eggs$16.65
- Choice of Protein & Three Fresh Eggs$16.15
- Corned Beef Hash & Three Fresh Eggs$16.65
- Chicken Fried Steak & Three Fresh Eggs$17.40
- Three Eggs Scramble with Chorizo$16.40
Served with hash browns or beans and toast or tortillas
Served with hash browns or beans and toast or tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros Granada$17.40
Two corn tortillas covered with refried beans and zesty ground beef, smothered in español sauce, and topped with three eggs, cheeses, sour cream, guacamole and crunchy corn chips. Olé!
Two corn tortillas covered with refried beans and zesty ground beef, smothered in español sauce, and topped with three eggs, cheeses, sour cream, guacamole and crunchy corn chips. Olé!
- Skillet Scramble$17.40
3 eggs, scrambled with ground beef and spinach, served with hash browns, choice of toast
3 eggs, scrambled with ground beef and spinach, served with hash browns, choice of toast
- Tony's Special$17.65
3 eggs, scrambled with cream cheese and chives, served with hash browns, choice of toast
3 eggs, scrambled with cream cheese and chives, served with hash browns, choice of toast
- Eggs Benedict$17.35
3 poached eggs atop an English muffin, sauced with hollandaise sauce, served with a choice of hash browns or country potatoes
3 poached eggs atop an English muffin, sauced with hollandaise sauce, served with a choice of hash browns or country potatoes
- 75. Ham Benedict$17.35
- 76. Avocado & Bacon Benedict$17.35
- 77. California Benedict$17.35
Avocado & turkey
Avocado & turkey
- 78. Sausage Patty Benedict$17.35
- 79. Eggs Florentine$17.35
Grilled tomato and spinach on a grilled English muffin. Topped with hollandaise sauce and served with hash browns
Grilled tomato and spinach on a grilled English muffin. Topped with hollandaise sauce and served with hash browns
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Cheese Quesadillas$12.15
Add chicken or beef each 3.00 extra
Add chicken or beef each 3.00 extra
- Nachos$12.15
Corn chips, guacamole, refried beans, salsa, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes magnifico!
Corn chips, guacamole, refried beans, salsa, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes magnifico!
- Onion Rings$7.25
- Chicken Strips$10.90
4 pieces. With ranch
4 pieces. With ranch
- Chicken Strips with Fries$14.90
4 pieces
4 pieces
- Sautéed Vegetables$7.65
- Fresh Cut French Fries$6.00
- Fries with Cheese$8.90
- Guacamole Dip$7.15
With corn chips and salsa
With corn chips and salsa
- Chili Fries with Cheese$9.00
Cheese Quesadillas
Add chicken or beef each 3.00 extra
Hamburgers
- Deluxe Burger$13.90
- Deluxe Burger with Cheese$14.10
- French Burger$13.90
Beef patty on a French roll with lettuce and tomato
Beef patty on a French roll with lettuce and tomato
- Danish Burger$14.65
Beef patty with cheese on French roll and crisp bacon strips
Beef patty with cheese on French roll and crisp bacon strips
- Patty Melt$14.65
Hamburger patty with American cheese on grilled rye. Grilled onions on request
Hamburger patty with American cheese on grilled rye. Grilled onions on request
- Sourdough Burger$14.65
Hamburger patty with grilled onion and American cheese on sourdough bread
Hamburger patty with grilled onion and American cheese on sourdough bread
- The Big Dan Burger$16.65
1/2 pound patty with grilled onions and melted cheddar cheese
1/2 pound patty with grilled onions and melted cheddar cheese
- Avocado Burger$14.65
On French roll
On French roll
- Guacamole Burger$14.65
On French roll
On French roll
- Chicken Burger$16.65
Charbroiled chicken breast with swiss cheese and bacon on bun
Charbroiled chicken breast with swiss cheese and bacon on bun
- Teriyaki Burger$14.65
Covered with teriyaki sauce, grilled onions, mushrooms and swiss cheese
Covered with teriyaki sauce, grilled onions, mushrooms and swiss cheese
- Mexico Burger$14.65
Patty cloaked with swiss cheese and green chilis on French roll
Patty cloaked with swiss cheese and green chilis on French roll
- Mushroom Burger$14.65
Hamburger on French roll covered with mushrooms
Hamburger on French roll covered with mushrooms
- Chili Burger$14.65
Smothered with our homestyle chili and topped with grated cheddar cheese
Smothered with our homestyle chili and topped with grated cheddar cheese
Hot Sandwiches
- Philly Beef$15.90
Roast beef, melted swiss and jack cheese, onion and green pepper on a French roll
Roast beef, melted swiss and jack cheese, onion and green pepper on a French roll
- French Dip Sandwich with Au Jus$15.65
On a French roll
On a French roll
- Linguisa Sandwich$15.65
On a French roll with jack cheese
On a French roll with jack cheese
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$15.65
On a French roll
On a French roll
- Monte Cristo$16.05
A combination of turkey, ham and swiss cheese, with a sliced pineapple ring, dipped in egg batter, grilled and dusted with powdered sugar
A combination of turkey, ham and swiss cheese, with a sliced pineapple ring, dipped in egg batter, grilled and dusted with powdered sugar
- Grilled Cheese$12.65
- Grilled Cheese with Ham$13.65
- Grilled Cheese with Bacon$13.65
- Grilled Cheese with Avocado$13.65
- Steak Sandwich$20.00
On a French roll
On a French roll
- California Delight$15.65
Combination of turkey, bacon, tomato and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough
Combination of turkey, bacon, tomato and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough
- Dansk Delight$15.90
Combination of roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato with sautéed onions, mushrooms and bacon on grilled sour dough bread
Combination of roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato with sautéed onions, mushrooms and bacon on grilled sour dough bread
- Dublin Delight$15.65
Turkey, bacon, spinach and swiss cheese on grilled sour dough bread
Turkey, bacon, spinach and swiss cheese on grilled sour dough bread
- Tuna Melt$14.65
Albacore with jack cheese on grilled sourdough
Albacore with jack cheese on grilled sourdough
- Fish Sandwich$15.15
Battered cod fillets on a French roll
Battered cod fillets on a French roll
- Teriyaki Chicken$16.65
With mushroom and onions on grilled sourdough bread
With mushroom and onions on grilled sourdough bread
- Grilled Veggie$14.75
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, green chilis, tomato and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, green chilis, tomato and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread
- Turkey Melt$14.95
With jack cheese on grilled sourdough
With jack cheese on grilled sourdough
- Hot Turkey Sandwich$16.45
Served open faced with whipped potatoes and gravy
Served open faced with whipped potatoes and gravy
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$16.45
Served open faced with whipped potatoes and gravy
Served open faced with whipped potatoes and gravy
Salads
- Salad and Soup$15.00
- Dinner Salad$11.00
- Salad with Meal Order$8.25
- Soup with Meal Order$8.25
- Chef Salad$15.80
Crisp greens, ham and turkey, cheese, tomato, egg and your choice of dressing
Crisp greens, ham and turkey, cheese, tomato, egg and your choice of dressing
- Stuffed Tomato with Tuna Salad$15.80
- Taco Salad$15.80
Served with guacamole and sour cream over a tasty mixture of lettuce, chips, beans, ground beef or chicken, cheese and tomato
Served with guacamole and sour cream over a tasty mixture of lettuce, chips, beans, ground beef or chicken, cheese and tomato
- Burrito Salad$15.80
A flour tortilla layered with a tasty mixture of lettuce, beans, ground beef or chicken, cheese and tomato, topped with guacamole and sour cream
A flour tortilla layered with a tasty mixture of lettuce, beans, ground beef or chicken, cheese and tomato, topped with guacamole and sour cream
- Cobb Salad$16.60
Flame broiled chicken breast, tomatoes and avocado with bacon bits, crumbled blue cheese and eggs
Flame broiled chicken breast, tomatoes and avocado with bacon bits, crumbled blue cheese and eggs
- Southwestern Chicken Salad$15.80
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and eggs
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and eggs
- Shrimp & Avocado Salad$18.75
Sandwiches
- Clubhouse Sandwich$15.65
Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on toast
Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on toast
- B.L.T.$13.90
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toast
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toast
- Turkey Sandwich$14.05
- B.L.T. With Avocado$14.90
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toast
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toast
- Deviled Egg$13.65
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.90
- Half-Sandwich and Soup$13.90
Turkey, tuna, or b.l.t
Turkey, tuna, or b.l.t
- Half-Sandwich and Fries$13.90
Turkey, tuna, or b.l.t
Turkey, tuna, or b.l.t
Low Carb Meals
Dinner Selections
- Liver & Onions$19.00
- Fried Chicken$20.00
- Marinated Chicken Breast$19.00
Marinated in lemon & herb
Marinated in lemon & herb
- Chicken Schnitzel$19.25
- Serramonte Chicken$19.00
Tender strips of chicken breast cooked to a golden brown with ranch
Tender strips of chicken breast cooked to a golden brown with ranch
- Teriyaki Chicken$19.50
Covered with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Choice of hot or mild
Covered with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Choice of hot or mild
- Chicken Fried Steak$19.00
Covered with Country gravy
Covered with Country gravy
- Salisbury Steak$19.00
1/2 pound hamburger steak covered with mushrooms, onions and gravy
1/2 pound hamburger steak covered with mushrooms, onions and gravy
- New York Steak$20.99
- New York Steak and Prawns$25.00
- Jumbo Prawns$19.00
7 pieces. Breaded & deep fried
7 pieces. Breaded & deep fried
- Seafood Plate$19.00
Beer battered cod and breaded prawns
Beer battered cod and breaded prawns
- Fish and Chips$19.00
Beer battered cod fillets
Beer battered cod fillets
- Salmon Filet$19.75
- Blackened Salmon$19.75
- Tilapia Filet$19.00
- Blackened Tilapia$19.00
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$19.00
Served with flour tortillas, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh cooked vegetables
Served with flour tortillas, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh cooked vegetables
- Veggie Fajitas$19.00
Served with flour tortillas, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh cooked vegetables
Served with flour tortillas, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh cooked vegetables
- Shrimp Fajitas$19.75
Served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas and fresh cooked vegetables
Served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas and fresh cooked vegetables
- Beef Fajitas Steak$21.00
Served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas and fresh cooked vegetables
Served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas and fresh cooked vegetables
Drinks
Beverages
Fruits & Juices
Desserts
- Dish of Ice Cream$6.60
Vanilla
Vanilla
- Sundae$8.50
Vanilla ice cream, choice of chocolate sauce or strawberry, whipped cream topping, and a cherry
Vanilla ice cream, choice of chocolate sauce or strawberry, whipped cream topping, and a cherry
- Soda Float$6.95
- Vanilla Milkshake$8.75
Vanilla, chocolate or strawberry
Vanilla, chocolate or strawberry
- Chocolate Milkshake$8.75
- Strawberry Milkshake$8.75